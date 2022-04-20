(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Federal Reserve’s most hawkish official cracked open the door to discussing the first 75 basis-point interest-rate hike since 1994, a move economists say would be a last resort in case inflation further spirals out of control

The Fed’s hawkish pivot is jolting policy in China and Japan A crippling hike is the only way for the Bank of Japan to steady the yen, but there’s no chance they’d do it, Bloomberg Economics says Chinese banks maintained their lending rates for a third month, with the central bank’s cautious easing measures and a weaker yuan reducing the scope for further reductions in borrowing costs Bloomberg Economics says the steady rates underline the go-slow approach of the People’s Bank of China

China is pledging more economic support as the worsening Covid outbreak and containment measures threated government growth targets

The burst in entrepreneurship in the U.S. during Covid is getting stronger, data from Yelp Inc. indicates

Brazil’s central bank workers decided to suspend their strike for now but will continue protesting for higher salaries through daily work stoppages Striking workers say the central bank is flying partly blind into its next rate meeting as economic data publications have been suspended

The European Central Bank may raise interest rates as soon as July amid “significant” inflation risks that will probably require further tightening later in the year, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks

The surging cost of living is the key threat to French President Emmanuel Macron’s re-election bid on Sunday

