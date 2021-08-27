(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank released the agenda for its annual Jackson Hole symposium, being held virtually for a second year running amid a spike in cases of Covid-19.

It shifted to an online format for the renowned gathering of central bankers and economists last week, moving away from its usual setting in the Grant Teton National Park outside Jackson, Wyoming.

Below are highlights from the schedule. All times Washington.

10 a.m.: Kansas City Fed President Esther George opens the symposium with an introduction and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives opening remarks.

10:30 a.m.: Discussion of a paper on monetary policy and uneven shocks, whose authors include Veronica Guerrieri of the University of Chicago.

11:15 a.m.: Discussion of a paper on fiscal policy and uneven shocks, whose authors include Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas of the University of California, Berkeley.

12 p.m.: The interaction of fiscal and monetary policy. A panel whose speakers include former Fed Vice Chair Alan Blinder who is now at Princeton University, and International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath.

2 p.m.: Lisa Cook of Michigan State University chairs the afternoon session, with Donald Kohn -- also a former Fed vice chair who is now at the Brookings Institution -- giving remarks.

2:30 p.m.: Discussion of a paper on the Covid shock and an uneven labor market, whose authors include Aysegul Sahin of the University of Texas, Austin.

3:15 p.m.: Discussion of a paper on low interest rates and an uneven economy, whose authors include Amir Sufi of the University of Chicago.

4 p.m.: Discussion about monetary policy in an uneven economy. Panelists include Markus Brunnermeier of Princeton University, Kristin Forbes of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Maurice Obstfeld, a former IMF chief economist who is now at the University of California, Berkeley.

5 p.m.: Symposium adjourns.

