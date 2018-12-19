Fed's Powell Gets an `F' From Bass Amid Emerging-Market Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flunked today’s test -- at a pivotal time for emerging markets, at least according to Kyle Bass.

The founder of Hayman Capital Management said the developing world is already "flashing red" thanks to a slowdown in China, the world’s No. 2 economy, and the U.S. appears headed for a mild recession late next year.

"Powell wasn’t dovish enough," Bass said in an interview from Dallas. "Clearly, the market is telling him he gets an F."

The S&P 500 cratered, Treasuries jumped and the biggest stock ETF in the developing world slid on Powell’s indication Wednesday that the central bank saw little economic threat from market turmoil. Bass warned that the U.S. and emerging markets are in trouble if policies don’t get more accommodative, either from infrastructure stimulus or the Fed cutting rates.

Here’s how emerging-market analysts and investors interpreted Powell’s comments:

Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York:

“Even though the U.S. economy is still strong, the growth outlook is still slowing and the global economy is slowing as well, so EM currencies typically don’t respond too well when there is slowing global growth”

McKenna says the Fed statement was dovish, but not as much as he expected; central bank didn’t talk about approaching neutral rate and instead, mentions further gradual rate hikes

In scenario of two more rate hikes next year, as dot plot indicates, McKenna favors Mexican peso and Brazilian real

Harvard University economist Carmen Reinhart:

The Fed isn’t particularly troubled by a rise in volatility across global markets, both in the emerging and developed worlds, says

Added dovishness probably comes from tamer U.S. inflation rather than concern on real economy

Combination of U.S. interest rates, dollar strength and commodity prices suggest financial markets are underestimating risks in lower-grade U.S. corporate debt rather than overestimating risks in EM fixed income

"AMLO is not doing a lot for EMs these days"

Michael Gomez, head of emerging markets at Pacific Investment Management Co.

Emerging markets responded "reasonably constructively" to today’s Fed decision.

Also watching commodity prices and risk appetite as seen in equity prices

"Given the recent headwinds, we continue to believe a highly differentiated approach to EM markets exposure is warranted and retain our higher-quality bias"

Chris Diaz, a money manager at Janus Capital Management in Denver

Fed’s dot plot was dovish, but its statement needed to be more so to spur gains in emerging-market assets

Many market participants wanted the Fed to stop hiking now; dot plot still points to two rate increases next year

With the Fed continuing to tighten, Diaz said he would avoid investing in countries with large external financing needs as they’re more vulnerable to rising yields

“Many were expecting a more dovish fed. Some expected ‘further gradual increase’ could be removed and it was not. The message is the Fed is not done tightening and risk markets did not want to hear that, including emerging markets"

Michael Roche, a fixed-income strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York

Emerging markets may become more attractive now that the Fed has completed the majority of its rate hikes and has a more dovish outlook

"With the bulk of projected Fed Funds rate hikes now in the past, the negative hit to EM from future hikes will be a diminishing phenomenon"

"As the tightening cycle is seen ending, more and more capital will be attracted to EM"

Danny Fang, a strategist at BBVA in New York

Emerging-market assets will gather strength as the Fed dials back the pace of rate increases and global economies expand

Initial market response "probably to account for a not-so-dovish Fed," Fang says. "Over time, a not-so-hawkish Fed combined with still-positive growth globally should back EM assets"

"The slower growth was already pretty well-considered. Most people were expecting growth deceleration in China, U.S., Europe etc. Markets were probably thinking that the Fed was going to be more dovish than it is now"

