(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in relying on the steep slope of the short-term Treasury yield curve to justify possible half-point rate hikes, “is ignoring that forward curves are deeply inverted,” signaling recession risk, according to Citigroup.

Powell last week “cleared the runway” for a half-point hike at the Fed’s next meeting in May when he cited the steepening gap between the forward-implied rate on three-month Treasury bills versus the current three-month level as a sign the of low recession risk, Citigroup strategist Jason Williams said in a March 27 note.

“In our view Powell is putting too much faith in the wrong yield curve,” and “isn’t getting the all-clear he that he thinks,” Williams wrote. Based in part on the deeply inverted eurodollar futures curve from June 2023 to June 2024, Citigroup calculates the risk of a U.S. recession in the next twelve months has risen to 20%, up from 9% in February.

The dislocation between the spread Powell is focused on and the eurodollar curve is the largest since 1994, when a series of aggressive Fed rate hikes was followed by cuts the following year, according to Citigroup.

The 1994 cycle “is an interesting comparison as it ended with ‘insurance cuts’ as there was no recession, however inflation was also significantly lower than today and the Fed was less behind the curve,” Williams wrote. “A very hawkish Fed, that is already well behind the curve, may not be able to engineer as such a soft landing this time around.”

