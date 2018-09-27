(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank’s gradual interest-rate increases are helping sustain the economic expansion in remarks Thursday that repeat his message the day before.

“Our economy is strong. Growth is running at a healthy clip,” Powell told a gathering of business leaders in Washington hosted by Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed. “As the economy has steadily gained strength, the Fed has been gradually returning interest rates closer to the levels that are normal in a healthy economy.”

Powell’s remarks came a day after the central bank painted a rosy picture of the U.S. economy, raised interest rates for a third time this year and stayed on track to continue with additional gradual hikes next year. Powell will also answer audience questions at the Rhode Island business leaders’ event.

In his prepared remarks, the Fed chairman also noted regulators are holding banks to higher standards of capital and liquidity a decade after the financial crisis “to make the financial system safer.”

