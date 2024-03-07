(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea that surge pricing will fuel US inflation, saying companies should have the freedom to set prices.

“The price mechanism is incredibly important in our economy,” Powell said Thursday to the Senate Banking Committee. “I think we need to give companies the freedom to do that as long as they’re not fixing prices or failing to disclose the nature of the price changes to the public.”

Democrats have blamed corporate greed for inflation, and Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said Thursday that pricing schemes are “just another way for corporations to make it harder for consumers to seek out lower prices and to pad corporate profits.”

After Brown asked the Fed chief about the inflationary impact of “surge pricing” — in which companies might raise prices in times of high demand to maximize profits — Powell said it works both ways.

“My understanding is that the idea is that in slow periods, prices actually go down,” he said. “It works both ways” and said it’s not clear the pricing strategy, which is commonly used by ride-sharing companies, would have an implication for inflation.

The Fed chief was on Capitol Hill for the second of two days of his semiannual monetary policy testimony. Powell answered questions from the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Powell repeated his testimony from Wednesday that it would likely be appropriate to cut interest rates “at some point this year,” but made clear officials are not ready yet. Policymakers need more evidence that inflation is heading sustainably to the central bank’s 2% goal before acting, he said.

