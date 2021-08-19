(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve said Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his remarks at the annual Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium virtually.

Powell will speak Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. Washington time via the Kansas City Fed’s YouTube channel, the Fed said in a statement Thursday. The topic is the economic outlook.

The event is due to take place Aug. 26-28 in person, albeit in a modified form, at its usual location in the Grand Teton National Park outside Jackson, Wyoming. The gathering of the world’s top central bankers and economists is traditionally scrutinized for hints on upcoming policy changes. Fed watchers will be looking for any signals about tapering its asset purchases and the outlook for the economy.

Covid-19 cases have spiked across the country as the delta variant spreads, spurring companies to re-evaluate return-to-work plans and schools to return to virtual education, quarantines and mask requirements.

