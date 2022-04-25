Fed’s Powell to Hold First In-Person Press Conference of Pandemic Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to hold his first in-person press conference since the pandemic began, meeting reporters following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank’s two-day policy meeting.

The Fed announced the press conference in an emailed statement Monday. The last post-meeting press briefing by Powell to be held in person was March 3, 2020, as the Fed decided to cut interest rates a half percentage point, just before Covid-19 sent the country into lockdown.

Later in the month, the central bank slashed rates aggressively to nearly zero, and Powell briefed reporters via conference call on a Sunday night to explain the move. Press conferences since then have been conducted virtually.

The Fed’s policy-setting committee has already returned to in-person gatherings, meeting last month in Washington.

