(Bloomberg) -- A crucial measure of U.S. inflation watched by the Federal Reserve picked up in April for the first time this year while Americans' spending and incomes topped forecasts, offering some evidence that economic growth is both holding up and helping boost prices.

The Fed’s preferred core price gauge -- tied to spending and excluding food and energy -- rose 0.2% from the prior month and 1.6% from a year earlier following a downwardly revised 1.5% in March, according to a Commerce Department report Friday. That matched the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Meanwhile purchases, which make up more than two-thirds of the economy, climbed 0.3% after an upwardly revised 1.1% in March that was the best gain since 2009. Personal income increased 0.5% in April, the most this year, boding well for spending in the months ahead.

The rise in core inflation toward the Fed’s 2% target may help support Chairman Jerome Powell's view that transitory factors had temporarily restrained the gauge while bond markets bet that price gains will stay muted. In addition, steady spending underscores the strength of the consumer in a solid labor market, with the Fed stressing patience on interest-rate moves amid economic weakness abroad and intensifying trade tensions.

Still, the data precede President Donald Trump's escalating tariff war with China and threat late Thursday for levies on all goods from Mexico which together are scrambling the economic picture. If spending gathers momentum, economic growth could slow this quarter by less than previously thought following a 3.1% pace of first-quarter expansion that reflected significant boosts from trade and inventories.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said earlier Thursday that the central bank’s current policy stance was appropriate, reiterating that softness in recent inflation data was likely temporary. At the same time, he said that if downside risks mounted, policy makers could consider easing monetary policy.

Inflation-adjusted spending was little changed from the prior month following a 0.9% increase. The April figures reflected lower spending on services, particularly household electricity and gas, while spending on gasoline and other energy goods contributed to the increase in merchandise consumption.

The broader price gauge for personal consumption expenditures, which is officially the basis for the Fed's 2% inflation target, rose 0.3% from the prior month and 1.5% from a year earlier, matching the monthly median estimate of economists but just below the annual projection.

With the main PCE indexes running below 2%, Powell has drawn attention to an alternative measure, the Dallas Fed's trimmed- mean PCE, which has come in more consistently around 2% in recent months. That gauge strips out a certain proportion of items whose prices have risen or fallen the most in that month.

Other median forecasts in the Bloomberg survey had called for April spending to increase 0.2%, with incomes estimated to be up 0.3%.

Wages and salaries climbed 0.3% from the prior month following 0.4% in March.

The personal saving rate rose to 6.2% from 6.1% the prior month.

Adjusted for inflation, disposable income rose 0.1% following a 0.2% decline.

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.