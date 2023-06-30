(Bloomberg) -- The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.1% in May, Commerce Department figures showed. Consumer spending, adjusted for prices, was little changed after a downwardly revised 0.2% gain in April. Mike McKee breaks down the data on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

