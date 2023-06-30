28m ago
Fed’s Preferred Inflation Measures Cool, Spending Stalls (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.1% in May, Commerce Department figures showed. Consumer spending, adjusted for prices, was little changed after a downwardly revised 0.2% gain in April. Mike McKee breaks down the data on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”
Get the Bloomberg Surveillance newsletter to make sense of the markets and catch the best on-air moments, delivered every weekday.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.