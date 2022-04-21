(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Jerome Powell wants to quell inflation without sinking the labor market. Success or failure will be a defining part of the Federal Reserve chair’s legacy and the pro-employment policy he’s championed

The European Central Bank’s first interest-rate increase in more than a decade is potentially just three months away and policy makers may move faster than anticipated after that -- a prospect that’s jolting markets ECB rate at zero or higher by year end is a “no brainer,” Pierre Wunsch says ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos sees QE ending in July, paving the way for a hike

A barrage of shocks to emerging markets is starting to look like the worst conditions since the 1990s as governments grapple with soaring prices and debt risk

President Xi Jinping defended China’s lockdown-dependent approach to fighting the pandemic, even as he sought to reassure the world that the country was still committed to opening its economy

Finally, chip-starved firms are scavenging silicon from washing machines

