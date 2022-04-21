9h ago
Fed’s Pro-Jobs Policy, ECB Rate-Hike Hopes, EM Worries: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Jerome Powell wants to quell inflation without sinking the labor market. Success or failure will be a defining part of the Federal Reserve chair’s legacy and the pro-employment policy he’s championed
- The European Central Bank’s first interest-rate increase in more than a decade is potentially just three months away and policy makers may move faster than anticipated after that -- a prospect that’s jolting markets
- ECB rate at zero or higher by year end is a “no brainer,” Pierre Wunsch says
- ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos sees QE ending in July, paving the way for a hike
- A barrage of shocks to emerging markets is starting to look like the worst conditions since the 1990s as governments grapple with soaring prices and debt risk
- President Xi Jinping defended China’s lockdown-dependent approach to fighting the pandemic, even as he sought to reassure the world that the country was still committed to opening its economy
- Finally, chip-starved firms are scavenging silicon from washing machines
