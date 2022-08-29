(Bloomberg) -- Runoff of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is set to ramp-up in the coming months, and if quantitative tightening is as impactful as quantitative easing has been in the past two years, risk assets aren’t being accounted for, according to Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities.

“What I find most difficult to talk about is if you go back to last summer when the Fed insisted on doing QE, they kept talking about market liquidity as the reason to do QE,” Tchir said Monday on Bloomberg Surveillance. “I can guarantee you that market liquidity, especially in Treasuries, is way worse now than it was last summer.”

Investors are starting to wake up to the looming acceleration of the Fed’s balance sheet reduction, Tchir says. The so-called quantitative tightening program will be at full speed in September at a monthly pace of up to $95 billion, adding further pressure on an economy that may already be in a recession, according to Tchir.

“I think we’ve already turned the corner on the economy in a negative way,” he said. “We’re seeing things roll over and I’m willing to bet that by December we’re complaining about deflation and real problems in the economy, rather than inflation.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell used his speech Friday at the central bank’s Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming to warn of a painful economy ahead as tight monetary policy could be on tap for some time to fight inflation. For Tchir, this means that policymakers will continue to hike interest rates despite some bad economic news, but they will not be “over-the-top” in crushing demand -- and may even backtrack.

“I think QT behaves very, very differently than rate hikes,” Tchir said. “I think QE really helped inflate all asset prices. I’ve always talked about this as being like a Newton’s cradle, where you drop the ball at one end and it knocks all these things and the ball at the other end moves. So if that’s what QE did and really pushed out asset prices -- especially on the most risky assets -- I think you’re going to see the reverse of that.”

Strategists at Bank of America said the winding down of the central bank’s balance sheet could shave 7% off the S&P 500 index next year, according to an August 15 note. The Fed started reducing its $8.9 trillion balance sheet in June and is working toward an eventual pace of $1.1 trillion a year.

But the impact a reduced Fed balance sheet could have on equity prices may not be getting the attention it deserves.

“I think we’ve gone too far, too quickly,” Tchir said. “Things are turning. Things are rolling over. I don’t like what’s going on in crypto and disruptive stocks. I don’t like what I’m seeing in housing. So I think people are being far too complacent.”

