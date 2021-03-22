(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles urged market participants to stop using the London interbank offered rate following an uptick in financial activity tied to the benchmark, which global regulators have slated for elimination.

“It is finally time for everyone to actively transition away from using Libor,” Quarles, the central bank’s vice chairman for supervision, said at an Alternative Reference Rate Committee symposium Monday. Continuing to use the rate in new contracts after this year “would create safety and soundness risks, and we will examine bank practices accordingly.”

The ARRC, which has been with overseeing the transition away from U.S. dollar Libor, said in a progress report Monday that Libor contracts outstanding total about $223 trillion, up from $200 trillion three years ago, the beginning of the end for the rate. While an estimated 60% of current exposures will mature before mid-2023, the current end date for dollar Libor, about $90 trillion of contracts will remain outstanding.

Legislation “is a necessary step to address these contracts,” and the Fed supports the ARRC’s proposal for New York State, as well as efforts toward a federal solution, Quarles said.

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority earlier this month confirmed that the final fixings for most Libor rates will take place at end of this year, with just a few key dollar tenors set to linger for an additional 18 months. Global regulators have made a concerted effort to wind down the benchmark in 2021, with the Fed and others pushing market participants toward a slew of alternatives.

“Adjusting to a new reality can be difficult, so let me be clear: These statements are definitive,” Quarles said of Libor’s end dates.

Progress toward replacement benchmarks, such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate in the U.S. and the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate in Japan, has been sluggish.

Most worrying, the ARRC’s report said, is that many borrowers say lenders aren’t communicating with them about Libor alternatives. Also, Libor continues to be used by a class of issuers, including foreign bank and nonfinancial corporates, that have begun to issue floating-rate notes tied to SOFR.

The Fed earlier this month warned major banks of consequences if they don’t wean off Libor fast enough. The U.S. central bank told firms in a letter that it would examine their Libor transition plans, and senior leaders will need to show budgets and resources dedicated to the shift. Foreign firms should measure their exposures booked or managed within their U.S. operations, the Fed said.

“Market participants have had many years to prepare for the end of Libor, yet over the last few years they have actually increased use of Libor,” Quarles said. “That must obviously change this year -- that’s just the laws of physics -- and the firms we supervise should be aware of the intense supervisory focus we are placing on their transition, and especially on their plans to end issuance of new contracts by year-end.”

