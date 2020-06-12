(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, the first black regional Fed president in the central bank’s history, said he stands with the protesters who have demonstrated against racism and urged policy makers to work toward reducing inequality.

“As I have observed the protests against police brutality over the past few weeks, I have shared in the outrage of the truly horrific events that brought us to this point,” Bostic said in an online essay Friday. “My first thoughts are for those who lost their lives and those suffering through these events in very real ways, and I stand with all those peacefully protesting for change.”

Bostic’s comments echoed those of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who began a press conference Wednesday by saying “there is no place at the Federal Reserve for racism and there should be no place for it in our society.”

Read More: Powell Emphasizes Inequality in Pandemic-Fueled Job Losses

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.