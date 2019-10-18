(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida left the door open to a third straight interest-rate cut, saying the outlook for U.S. growth is favorable but the central bank will “act as appropriate” to sustain the expansion amid risks.

“The U.S. economy is in a good place, and the baseline outlook is favorable,” Clarida said Friday in remarks prepared for a speech in Boston. Still, business fixed investment has slowed “notably,” and “global growth estimates continue to be marked down.”

“Global disinflationary pressures cloud the outlook for U.S. inflation,” he said. The Fed vice chairman added that the Federal Open Market Committee “will proceed on a meeting-by-meeting basis to assess the economic outlook as well as the risks to the outlook, and it will act as appropriate to sustain growth.”

Officials meet Oct. 29-30 to debate the need for another quarter percentage point interest-rate cut and investors see a roughly 80% probability they will ease again following reductions in July and September.

Clarida’s remarks fit the discourse of other Fed officials in recent weeks. The overall message is the U.S. economy is on a sound footing with labor markets holding up, inflation low and the outlook for continued but moderate growth intact. Still, policy makers have showed concerns about the global slowdown and are watching to see if the deceleration in manufacturing and exports begins to affect the broader economy.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the pace of growth will slow in the second half of 2019 to about 1.75% versus around 2.5% for the first two quarters.

There are signs of deceleration.

Private sector non-farm payroll growth slowed to 114,000 jobs in September with the three month average down to 119,000 per month versus 146,000 the prior three months. At the same time, real estate markets have picked up, supported in part by the Fed’s pivot this year to lower interest rates. Household incomes are rising and that supports consumption.

Clarida is leading, at Chairman Jerome Powell’s request, the Fed’s review of tools and strategies which is being conducted with input from labor groups, business leaders and academic economists.

“We will continue reporting on our discussions in the meeting minutes and share our conclusions when we finish the review during the first half of next year,” he said.

