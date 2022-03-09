(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s balancing act of trying to tame inflation without tanking the economy is a difficult feat. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made it even harder Meanwhile, it’s about to end its largest ever bond-buying program Even as the war in Ukraine is set to fuel further price increases, Bloomberg Economics’ David Wilcox thinks the Fed is wise not to panic about inflation

The U.S. consumer price index, due Thursday, is forecast to accelerate to a 7.8% increase in February from a year ago, which would be the most since 1982, and economists are now saying it could peak somewhere in the 8%-9% range this month or next Ex-economic officials from opposite sides of the political spectrum are calling for cash help for inflation-hit Americans

Any increased capital spending by U.S. oil and gas producers in response to the surge in crude price should help soften the blow to the economy, but it won’t come too soon

The Biden administration is leaning on American consumers to help pay the price of its rapidly intensifying economic pressure campaign against Russian President Vladimir Putin Two weeks into Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the fallout at home is starting to come into focus as the economy becomes increasingly closed off from the outside world

Democrats and Republicans in Congress struck a deal on a long-delayed $1.5 trillion spending bill that would fund the U.S. government through the rest of the fiscal year and provide $13.6 billion to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine House Democrats unveiled legislation early Wednesday barring U.S. imports of Russian oil amid growing political pressure to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine

Canada’s top energy official downplayed the country’s ability to immediately boost oil and gas exports to help ease soaring prices as the world deals with an energy crunch arising from sanctions on Russia

Six million people fled Venezuela in one of the greatest humanitarian crises in modern history. Now, a reversal is starting to take shape, and tens of thousands are coming home

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.