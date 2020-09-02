(Bloomberg) -- The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Tom Barkin said now is not the time to worry that keeping rates lower for longer could invite risky behaviors in financial markets, in light of sharp increases this year in unemployment and declines in workforce participation, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published on Wednesday.

He added, though, that it is a concern

On the labor market, Barkin sees it’s recovery progressing at a slower pace than he had envisioned originally

Barkin also said the current forward guidance on rate stance is time-limited and may be out of date The current guidance states that rates will be maintained near zero until the economy “has weathered recent events”

Barkin said the heightened uncertainty caused by the coronavirus would make specific outcome-based guidance more appropriate than providing date-based guidance

Comments by Barkin follow Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard‘s call for continued support from both the central bank and fiscal policy makers

