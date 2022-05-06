(Bloomberg) -- Two of the Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policy makers defended the central bank on Friday against charges that it had fallen well behind the curve in fighting inflation.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard argued that the critics don’t take enough account of the tightening of financial conditions that the Fed engineered even before it began raising interest rates in March.

“Credible forward guidance means market interest rates have increased substantially in advance of tangible Fed action,” Bullard said in remarks prepared for a conference organized by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. “This provides another definition of ‘behind the curve,’ and the Fed is not as far behind based on this definition.”

Waller made a similar point in his presentation, arguing that a shift in Fed rhetoric led investors in financial markets to start pricing in rate increases in September, leading to a rise in the 2-year Treasury yields that he estimated were equivalent to two quarter-point rate increases by the central bank.

“When looked at this way, how far behind the curve could we have possibly been if, using forward guidance, one views rate hikes effectively beginning in September 2021?” he said.

The Fed actually lifted rates in March, and followed that with a half a percentage-point increase this month, the largest rate increase since 2000. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled officials might make similar moves at upcoming meetings in June and July. The Fed also announced that it will start trimming its bond holdings in June at a monthly pace of $47.5 billion, increasing it to $95 billion after three months.

A series of speakers at the conference, titled “How Monetary Policy Got Behind The Curve And How To Get Back,” criticized the Fed for being late to react to rising inflation, which is now at a four-decade high.

Waller said the Fed was focused on returning the U.S. economy to full employment and that its attempts to do that were muddied by a string of weak employment reports that were later revised significantly upward. He also said the Fed was not alone in not anticipating the big takeoff in inflation.

“If we knew then what we know now, I believe the Committee would have accelerated tapering and raised rates sooner,” Waller said. “But no one knew, and that’s the nature of making monetary policy in real time.”

