(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank should consider raising interest rates by a half percentage point at coming meetings and start reducing the balance sheet by July to contain “raging” inflation.

Waller, speaking Friday in an interview on CNBC, said he would like to “front-load” interest-rate hikes. While he had previously spoken in favor of a potential half-point increase for this week’s meeting, Waller said he decided to support a quarter-point hike because geopolitical events called for caution, even though the data were “screaming” for a half-point rise.

Federal Open Market Committee policy makers led by Chair Jerome Powell voted 8-1 on Wednesday to raise interest rates by a quarter point for the first increase since 2018 as they confront the highest inflation in four decades. The increase took the target range for their benchmark policy rate to 0.25% to 0.5%.

Waller spoke after his fellow policy maker and former boss, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, issued a statement explaining he dissented at the meeting in favor of a half-point hike and implementing a balance-sheet reduction plan. he also disclosed that he favors raising rates above 3% this year, which is more sharply than any of his colleagues.

