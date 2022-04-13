(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. economy could handle aggressive policy tightening as he reiterated support for raising interest rates by a half point next month.

“I prefer a front-loading approach. So a 50 basis-point hike in May would be consistent with that and possibly more in June and July.” Waller said in an interview with CNBC Television on Wednesday. “We want to get above neutral certainly by the later half of this year and we need to get closer to neutral as soon as possible.”

The neutral rate -- a theoretical level that neither speeds up nor slows down the economy -- lies around 2.4%, according to the latest median Fed estimate. Officials increased interest rates by a quarter point in March to a target range of 0.25% to 0.5% and signaled they expect to keep hiking all year, while starting to shrink their bloated balance sheet next month.

Since then, officials have said this tightening cycle will be faster than in previous economic recoveries -- including by raising rates in larger 50 basis-point steps if necessary -- to curb surging inflation.

The consumer price index rose 8.5% from a year earlier in March, the most since 1981, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushing up prices for food and energy.

Minutes of their March 15-16 meeting showed that many officials took the view that one or more half-point increases “could be appropriate” if inflation pressures remained elevated. Financial markets are almost fully pricing a 50 basis-point increase in their benchmark lending rate when Fed officials gather May 3-4.

