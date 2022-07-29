(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller pushed back against economists Olivier Blanchard and Lawrence Summers, who said the central bank’s assertion that it can cool off labor demand without much impact on the unemployment rate “flies in the face” of evidence.

Waller and his Fed research colleague Andrew Figura criticized the approach of the paper by Summers, Blanchard and Alex Domash that argued the central bank would be unlikely to achieve its goal without inflicting a “painful” spike in unemployment.

“We find that a soft landing is a plausible outcome for the labor market going forward,” Figura and Waller said in a note published on the Board’s website.

“Vacancies are so high relative to available workers, that the marginal vacancy results in a much lower probability of a hire over a given period of time than in a more balanced labor market,” the Fed authors said. “A given decline in vacancies has a smaller effect on hires and, thus, a smaller effect on unemployment than in a more typical labor market.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell called the labor market “extremely tight” on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee raised the benchmark lending rate 0.75 percentage points and said further increases were on the way. US central bankers are already getting warnings from senior Democrats to not induce high levels of unemployment to combat inflation, which is partly due to supply scarcity.

Fed officials have said they can likely reduce job vacancies with a low cost to jobs. Their June forecasts show the jobless rate rising no higher than 4.1% by the end of 2024, according to the median estimate, after rates peak at nearly 4% at the end of 2023.

The labor market remains strong with the jobless rate reported at 3.6% in June -- near the lowest in more than 50 years -- while job openings have soared, causing Fed officials to say it is out of balance.

“There has never been a historical example where the job vacancy rate came down in a substantial way without a significant increase in unemployment,” the Blanchard-Domash-Summers paper says.

The Fed economists said that there could be some increase in unemployment as vacancies fall, although “the increase should be significantly smaller.”

“We recognize that it would be unprecedented for vacancies to decline by a large amount without the economy falling into recession,” the Fed economists said. “We are, in effect, saying that something unprecedented can occur because the labor market is in an unprecedented situation.”

