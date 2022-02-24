(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller backed raising interest rates in March and said a half percentage-point move could be justified if economic data keep coming in hot, though the Ukraine conflict has added uncertainty to his outlook.

“My preference is to increase the target range 100 basis points by the middle of this year,” Waller said Thursday in remarks prepared for an event at the University of California, Santa Barbara, adding he also favored starting to shrink the Fed’s balance sheet no later than the central bank’s meeting in July.

His comments chimed with other Fed officials acknowledging the risks posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has triggered one of the worst security crises in Europe since World War II, while stressing the need to confront the hottest inflation in 40 years.

At the same time, Waller went further than most other policy makers in almost explicitly endorsing a half-point increase -- rather than a quarter point -- if inflation and employment data in coming weeks show no sign of cooling.

Fed officials prior to the Russian invasion had vigorously signaled their readiness to raise interest rates when they meet March 15-16 to confront inflation, while keeping their options open on how far or how fast they move following liftoff.

“One possibility is that the target range is raised 25 basis points at each of our next four meetings,” Waller said. But if inflation readings between now and the meeting come in hot “a strong case can be made for a 50 basis-point hike in March.”

Ukraine Uncertainty

Noting it was “far too early” to judge what Russia’s attack on Ukraine meant for the U.S. economy, Waller said the “situation adds uncertainty to my outlook and will be something I will be monitoring very closely.”

Traders and economists alike still see the Fed kicking off rate hikes in March, though the geopolitical risks make a half-point move less likely. Interest-rate futures show a quarter-point increase next month is more than fully priced in.

Soaring energy costs could push headline inflation even higher, although the Fed typically also takes into account what that means for household spending. Higher oil prices hitting Americans in the pocketbook could damp demand.

“Of course, it is possible that the state of the world will be different in the wake of the Ukraine attack, and that may mean that a more modest tightening is appropriate, but that remains to be seen,” Waller said.

“With the economy at full employment and inflation far above target, we should signal that we are moving back to neutral at a fast pace,” said Waller, who told the audience that he’d heard from his own family about price pressures.

“My daughter sent me a text, she said, ‘Dad the cost of living is out of control. Please do something!”’

