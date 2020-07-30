Jul 30, 2020
Fed’s Whatever It Takes, Unemployment, Germany’s Slump: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The Federal Reserve vowed to use all its tools to support the recovery from an economic downturn that Chair Jerome Powell called the most severe “in our lifetime”
- Fiscal, education and health-care policies in the U.S. can do more than monetary policy to combat the higher unemployment rates experienced by Black Americans, Powell said
- Germany’s economy plunged into a record slump in the second quarter, when virus restrictions slammed businesses and households across Europe
- An increase in coronavirus cases is threatening southern Europe’s nascent tourism revival
- Australia is lowballing the price estimate for iron ore -- it’s largest export-- setting up a buffer for the economy
- The conditions for successfully implementing yield curve control are less favorable in the U.S., euro area and U.K. than they are in Japan, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Björn van Roye
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.