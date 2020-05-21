(Bloomberg) -- Roll-back of social distancing measures will help provide a clearer picture of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said.

“As social distancing measures are relaxed, we will get a better understanding of how different industries are affected. We know that travel, hospitality, and retail have all been hard hit,” Williams said Thursday in remarks prepared for a virtual event in New York.

“What we don’t know is what the shape or timescale of the recovery will be,” Williams said. “It’s going to be some time before we have a clearer view of the effects on other industries, including autos, higher education, manufacturing, and professional services.”

The New York Fed chief cautioned that it’s too early to know the way forward for the economy because it still depends on the path of the virus. Millions of workers have lost their jobs as businesses shuttered and Americans stayed home to limit contagion.

“According to the data for April, the unemployment rate now stands at a staggering 14.7% -- a figure I hoped that I would never see in my lifetime, and one that is sure to get worse before it gets better,” Williams said.

