(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the US central bank needs to raise interest rates to levels that cool inflation, but declined to say how much he wanted to raise interest rates next month.

“We need to have somewhat restrictive policy to slow demand and we’re not there yet,” Williams said Tuesday during a virtual event hosted by the Wall Street Journal. The size of the move at the Fed’s move at its Sept. 20-21 meeting will depend on the “totality” of the data, he said, echoing Chair Jerome Powell’s comment last week.

Williams, a key member of Powell’s leadership team, said that recent readings on inflation had been encouraging but prices were still rising too fast while the labor market remained strong.

The US central bank will need to hold rates in restrictive territory for “some time,” he said, adding that this meant through 2023 -- pushing back on bets in financial markets that the Fed will begin cutting rates later next year.

Fed officials are sending the message that they intend to keep raising interest rates until inflation cools.

Powell declared in a speech Friday at the Fed’s annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that bringing price pressures down toward the Fed’s 2% target was their “overarching focus.” He said they would not blink in their fight, cautioning that their efforts may cause pain for US households and businesses. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is running at more than three times that level at 6.3% in the 12 months through July, near the fastest pace in 40 years.

Speaking separately on Tuesday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the central bank would do “what it takes” to bring inflation under control, repeating comments he made earlier this month.

Fed officials lifted rates by 75 basis points at their last two meetings and Powell has said that another unusually large increase of this size could be on the table when they meet Sept. 20-21. Policy makers say the decision will be determined by economic data, including the jobs report due Friday and another update on consumer prices that will be released in a few weeks.

