(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve researchers say the amount of money in the Treasury basis trade, a bond-market strategy that has drawn the scrutiny of regulators, could be as little as a third of commonly used estimates.

The researchers used a new approach to estimate that a minimum of $317 billion of securities were related to basis trades as of January. The traditional proxy — short positions in Treasury futures held by leveraged funds as measured by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — yielded an estimate of $991 billion, according to the March 8 report.

“Visibility into the volume of basis trades has previously been limited,” according to the report, authored by Jonathan Glicoes, Benjamin Iorio, Phillip Monin and Lubomir Petrasek. The new measure suggests that while “the basis trade has reemerged recently,” its estimated size “is likely significantly lower than implied by leveraged funds’ Treasury futures positions alone.”

The new yardstick uses two metrics, one from hedge fund regulatory filings and one from the TRACE dataset of cash Treasury trades. The fund filings reveal net repo exposure, a proxy for positions in the basis trade. TRACE has transaction-level data including whether futures were involved.

The trade involves pairing positions in US government notes or bonds with a corresponding futures contract to exploit differences in prices. While essential to keeping futures prices near the value of related securities, the basis trade typically uses heavy borrowing, which makes traders quick to bail when it moves against them. That unraveling has roiled markets, most notably in March 2020 when the onset of the pandemic sparked a global flight to cash.

The leveraged nature of the trade “can increase Treasury market fragility,” the authors wrote.

US regulators have moved to require repo-financed Treasury transactions to migrate to a central counterparty clearinghouse by mid-2026. The goal is to reduce the threat to the financial system associated with the trade.

The Fed researchers’ new approach uses hedge funds’ net repo exposure as an upper bound for the size of the basis trade and the TRACE proxy as a lower bound. The TRACE proxy is “timelier,” and suggests volumes of about $317 billion by mid-January, down from a recent peak of $352 billion in November, they said.

