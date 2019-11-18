Trump calls for rates to be cut to 'zero, or less'

Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Monday to discuss the economy, marking another face-to-face sit down this year amid relentless White House criticism of the U.S. central bank.

Powell’s comments “were consistent with his remarks at his congressional hearings last week,” the Fed said in a statement released after the meeting at the White House, adding that the get together was at the president’s invitation.

“He did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming information that bears on the outlook for the economy,” the Fed said.

Trump subsequently tweeted that they’d had a “very good & cordial meeting” and had discussed a range of issues including “interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, E.U. & others, etc.”

Powell last week called the U.S. economy a “star” performer and voiced solid confidence that its record expansion will stay on track. Powell’s remarks reinforced the sense that officials have done enough to keep the economy on track after three rate cuts this year, and monetary policy is probably now on a prolonged hold as long as the outlook remains favorable.

Trump has publicly raged against Powell and the Fed for many months, complaining about its rate increases during 2018 and continuing to pound it this year even as it has cut rates to keep a record U.S. expansion on track.

Powell had dinner with the president in February and the two have spoken since by telephone.