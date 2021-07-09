(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve said the widening vaccination program against Covid-19 has helped the U.S. economy stage a robust rebound, though the virus continued to weigh.

“Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth, supported by accommodative monetary and fiscal policy,” the central bank said Friday in its semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress. “However, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have continued to weigh on the U.S. economy, and employment has remained well below pre-pandemic levels.”

The Fed report, which provides lawmakers with an update on economic and financial developments and monetary policy, was published on the central bank’s website ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and the Senate Banking panel a day later.

Fed officials held interest rates near zero at their meeting last month and pledged to maintain asset purchases at a $120 billion monthly pace until “substantial further progress” had been made on employment and inflation.

A record of the June 15-16 gathering released Wednesday showed they expected progress to continue but were not yet ready to lay out a time line to scale back buying, citing uncertainty over the outlook.

In addition to an overview of the economy and monetary policy, the report contained a series of boxes, including on:

The Uneven Recovery in Labor Force Participation

Recent Inflation Developments

Assessing the Recent Rise in Inflation Expectations

Supply Chain Bottlenecks in U.S. Manufacturing and Trade

Developments Related to Financial Stability

Monetary Policy Rules, the Effective Lower Bound, and the Economic Recovery

Developments in the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet and Money Markets

Forecast Uncertainty

