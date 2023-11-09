(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve said Thursday that it’s keeping close tabs on potential losses at banks stemming from commercial real estate and elevated interest rates.

The central bank laid out the areas of concern in its semiannual report on supervision, adding that it has bolstered oversight following this year’s collapse of multiple midsize lenders. Thursday’s report is just the latest to highlight how last year’s rapid rate hikes affected banks.

“The Federal Reserve is committed to taking additional steps to strengthen its supervisory efforts,” the central bank said. The Fed said it’s also stepping up training for examiners.

The collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March exposed gaps in federal oversight. Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, has pledged changes. In addition to new regulations, he has said the regulator will reevaluate how it scrutinizes a bank’s management of interest-rate liquidity risks.

US bank regulators, including the Fed, have for months been sounding the alarm about the commercial real estate market. In June, officials asked lenders to work with credit-worthy borrowers that are facing stress in the sector. Property owners have come under pressure as borrowing costs soared.

Despite the areas of concern, the Fed said that overall the banking system remains sound and most lenders are well capitalized. “Overall, banks have ample liquidity and limited reliance on short-term wholesale funding,” the Fed said. “Loan delinquencies are rising in some segments but are still low.”

