Fed September Taper, China Growth Falters, Slower Japan: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren expects to see enough jobs growth to merit announcing plans to reduce bond buying at next month’s meeting. Here’s why the Fed may run into a Phillips Curve problem
- China’s economy slowed more than expected, adding to signs that the global recovery is coming under pressure as the delta virus variant snarls supply chains and undermines consumer confidence
- Japan’s surging coronavirus cases, summer holidays and torrential rains have slowed activity, explains Yuki Masujima
- Global trust in the Chinese yuan has grown in leaps and bounds this year. A pair of data points this week will reveal whether its popularity can survive the recent turmoil in its financial markets
- India may borrow less than budgeted if its revenues stay buoyant
- China’s stockpile of Treasuries dropped for a fourth straight month
- Indonesia proposed slightly lower state spending next year to support a virus-hit economy while gradually cutting the fiscal deficit
- Bloomberg Economics’ tracking of key U.S. inflation gauges shows the latest data in step with the “transitory” thesis held by the Fed
- The ECB is likely to push out a major decision on the interplay of its policy tools to its December meeting, according to Danske Bank
- Italy and Spain are set to record the fastest pace of economic expansion this year in more than four decades
- The biggest U.S. trade gateway with Asia is clogged with the most inbound container vessels in more than six months
- Democrats are betting Republicans will blink and agree to raise the debt ceiling before it ends, a risky wager after a lengthy standoff
- When the Taliban took over Afghanistan the first time, China refused to recognize them and left its embassy shut for years. This time, Beijing has been among the first to embrace the Islamist militants
