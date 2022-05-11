(Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Bank of New York President Bill Dudley said the U.S. central bank should stop “sugarcoating” its message on how high interest rates need to go -- and how much pain that will cause -- to get inflation under control.

“I think it’s 4 to 5 (percent) or higher,” Dudley said in an interview with Bloomberg Surveillance on Wednesday on how high the Fed should raise interest rates to cool price pressures. “I was 3 to 4 (percent) maybe six months ago. Now I’m 4 to 5 and it wouldn’t shock me if I’m 5 to 6 a few months from now,” said Dudley, who is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics.

Read Dudley’s column: The Fed Needs to Get Real About Interest Rates

Data released earlier on Wednesday showed that consumer prices rose by more than expected in April with the core gauge, which excludes food and energy, increasing 0.6% from a month earlier and 6.2% from April 2021.

The Fed raised rates by a half percentage point last week, to a target range of 0.75% to 1%, and Chair Jerome Powell signaled it would hike by similar amounts at its next two meetings while leaving the door open to doing more if needed. Officials say they think they can soft-land the economy and avoid a recession or sharp rise in the jobless rate, but Dudley argued this message could do more harm than good.

“The Federal Reserve has got to tighten monetary policy sufficiently to slow the economy down and push the unemployment rate up. That’s what’s required and I think the Federal Reserve should be more forthright about explaining that to the American public,” Dudley said. “If you start to sugar coat it then financial conditions don’t tighten as much and you also run the risk that people will lose confidence in the Federal Reserve.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.