(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should look to reduce its balance sheet through outright sales of assets, even after the central bank signaled it intends to start shrinking by not replacing some of its maturing bond holdings, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar.

Doing outright asset sales would allow the monetary authority to target specific parts of the yield curve rather than leaving it at the mercy of how the Treasury chooses to refinance the securities rolling off, in his view. That “makes more sense in the current environment,” Pozsar says, noting that because the Fed is looking to use so-called quantitative tightening to alter inflation and financial conditions, it should be the central bank controlling which sectors of the curve get hit.

A set of principles released with the most recent Fed policy decision, however, showed that for now at least the Fed is looking to embrace the broad model it used last time it engaged in QT back in 2017-2019. Back then, it set monthly limits to how much it would allow to roll off without being replaced by other securities and on Wednesday it signaled that it intends to proceed in a similar predictable manner.

Officials did say, nevertheless, that they are prepared to adjust any of the details of its approach in light of economic and financial developments.

“Never say never, and keep an open mind,” wrote Pozsar in a Jan. 27 note, saying that the Fed did tweak its approach last time around on QT and that concerns about yield curve inversion have the potential to spur a rethink down the line. “Maybe curve inversion will soon become an issue this time around if Treasury doesn’t issue enough long-term debt, and the Fed may have to change tack again to have more control about the amount of duration that enters the system via QT.”

Pozsar also said that before Wednesday’s policy decision, he didn’t think that the Fed would consider a potential “string” of rate increases this year -- something they have now opened the door to -- leading him to pose the question: “Are asset sales next?”

