Fed policy makers lowered their main interest rate for a second time this year and Jerome Powell said that “moderate” policy moves should be sufficient to sustain the expansion. Here’s the latest dot plot

The central bank also made clear it doesn’t want U.S. money market rates to spike again, announcing it will -- for the third day in a row -- inject cash. Powell nonetheless downplayed the turmoil

New Zealand’s economic growth was the slowest in more than five years in the second quarter, giving the central bank scope to cut rates again

There’s a sinking feeling that the desire to get a Brexit deal done to avert the potential economic catastrophe of a no deal is evaporating

President Donald Trump said he wants tougher U.S. sanctions on Iran as his top diplomat arrived in Saudi Arabia to consult with leaders

The Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat on policy today, with recent stability in financial markets relieving pressure for it to follow suit

Indonesia’s central bank is under pressure to cut interest rates for a third straight month as a deteriorating global economy threatens domestic growth

More than half of U.S. CFOs anticipate the economy will be in recession within a year, with optimism at its weakest since 2016

Asia’s economies will charge ahead in coming decades, boosting their collective share of trade and capital flows, McKinsey Global Institute says

India’s slowdown and a simmering shadow banking crisis is putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of crafting a $5 trillion economy by 2025 at risk

Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark policy rate to 5.5%, as widely expected -- and the post-meeting statement suggests there is more to come, says Adriana Dupita

Not everyone agrees that rate cuts are warranted in the U.S., but monetary easing by the Fed is making looser policy possible where it’s long overdue

Thailand’s ubiquitous tuk-tuk, the noisy, colorful three-wheeled taxi that’s been belching exhaust on local roads for almost a century, is getting a cutting-edge makeover to help carry the local auto industry into the future

