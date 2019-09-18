Sep 18, 2019
Fed Split After Cut, Kiwi GDP Spurt, Brexit Will Fades: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Fed policy makers lowered their main interest rate for a second time this year and Jerome Powell said that “moderate” policy moves should be sufficient to sustain the expansion. Here’s the latest dot plot
- The central bank also made clear it doesn’t want U.S. money market rates to spike again, announcing it will -- for the third day in a row -- inject cash. Powell nonetheless downplayed the turmoil
- New Zealand’s economic growth was the slowest in more than five years in the second quarter, giving the central bank scope to cut rates again
- There’s a sinking feeling that the desire to get a Brexit deal done to avert the potential economic catastrophe of a no deal is evaporating
- President Donald Trump said he wants tougher U.S. sanctions on Iran as his top diplomat arrived in Saudi Arabia to consult with leaders
- The Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat on policy today, with recent stability in financial markets relieving pressure for it to follow suit
- Indonesia’s central bank is under pressure to cut interest rates for a third straight month as a deteriorating global economy threatens domestic growth
- More than half of U.S. CFOs anticipate the economy will be in recession within a year, with optimism at its weakest since 2016
- Asia’s economies will charge ahead in coming decades, boosting their collective share of trade and capital flows, McKinsey Global Institute says
- India’s slowdown and a simmering shadow banking crisis is putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of crafting a $5 trillion economy by 2025 at risk
- Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark policy rate to 5.5%, as widely expected -- and the post-meeting statement suggests there is more to come, says Adriana Dupita
- Not everyone agrees that rate cuts are warranted in the U.S., but monetary easing by the Fed is making looser policy possible where it’s long overdue
- Thailand’s ubiquitous tuk-tuk, the noisy, colorful three-wheeled taxi that’s been belching exhaust on local roads for almost a century, is getting a cutting-edge makeover to help carry the local auto industry into the future
