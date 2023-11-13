(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s top bank regulator will tell lawmakers that supervisory officials at the central bank are homing in on risks posed by the state of the US economy.

Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, plans to tell the Senate Banking Committee that supervisors are conducting targeted reviews and working to keep tabs on new products being launched by lenders. The collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March exposed gaps in federal oversight and prompted calls from some lawmakers for further scrutiny.

Barr said in prepared remarks for a Tuesday hearing that Fed officials were “conducting targeted reviews at banks exhibiting higher interest rate and liquidity risk profiles and conducting focused training and outreach on supervisory expectations about these risks.” The central bank is also “monitoring for potential credit deterioration, particularly within the consumer and CRE lending segments,” he said, referring to commercial real estate.

US bank regulators, including the Fed, have for months been sounding the alarm about the commercial real estate market. In June, officials asked lenders to work with credit-worthy borrowers that are facing stress in the sector. Property owners have come under pressure as borrowing costs soared.

Barr’s comments follow a report from the Fed last week that said the central bank was keeping close tabs on potential losses at banks stemming from commercial real estate and elevated interest rates.

