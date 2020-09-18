(Bloomberg) -- More than three-quarters of U.S. families said in July they were “doing okay” financially, or were “living comfortably,” according to a new survey conducted by the Federal Reserve.

That’s up from 72% in April, when the coronavirus pandemic caused unemployment to peak at 14.7%, and also better than the 75% reported in October 2019. The Fed attributed the rise to the return of many Americans to jobs in recent months and to support many households received from government and charitable organizations.

“A substantial number of families received one or more forms of financial assistance, and the effects of these programs were apparent in people’s overall financial well-being and ability to cover expenses,” according to a statement released Friday with the survey findings.

Congress provided around $3 trillion in emergency fiscal support to households and businesses during the early part of the crisis, blunting the impact of a record surge in unemployment as the pandemic paralyzed large portions of the economy this spring. Many of those supports, however, have expired and lawmakers have so far not reached a compromise on a new package of aid.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday he believes more fiscal support will be needed.

