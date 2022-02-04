(Bloomberg) -- Traders are pricing in an almost one-in-two chance that the Federal Reserve will opt for a super-sized half-point increase to its main benchmark rate when officials meet in March.

Overnight index swaps tied to Fed meeting dates indicate a fed funds rate of around 44 basis points after the March gathering, around 36 basis points above the current effective fed funds rate, which stands at 8 basis points. That suggests traders see at least a 25-basis-point hike as a certainty and around a 44% chance that they will opt to increase by double that amount.

The increase comes after stronger-than-anticipated U.S. jobs data added fuel to the argument for faster tightening of Federal Reserve policy. Nonfarm payrolls increased 467,000 in January after an upwardly revised 510,000 gain in December, surprising economists who had expected a surge in Covid-19 infections may have frozen hiring. The highest estimate in a Bloomberg survey was for an increase of 250,000 jobs. Wage growth accelerated, adding evidence that a tight labor market may fuel inflation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.