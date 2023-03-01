(Bloomberg) -- The market for wagers on the Federal Reserve’s policy rate are pricing in a higher peak of 5.5% in September after a gauge of prices received by US manufacturers in February increased more than estimated.

The rate on the September overnight index swap contract rose as high as 5.52%, nearly a percentage point above the current effective fed funds rate.

The Fed has raised its policy rate eight times since March 2022, most recently to a range of 4.5%-4.75% on Feb. 1, after dropping the lower bound to 0% two years earlier at the onset of the pandemic.

