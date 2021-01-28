(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • Boris Johnson highlighted the more than $11 billion given to the Scottish government and U.K. action to protect 930,000 jobs in the country as a fresh independence vote looms
  • The Federal Reserve delivered more dovish signals Wednesday, saying a tapering is still “some time” away and that they’re more concerned with a cool economy than hot markets
  • Democrats in Washington are preparing two options for a stimulus package amid debate on Covid recovery measures
  • China’s local governments face a record hidden debt pile due this year
  • Hong Kong activity is rising off a low even as lockdown measures have tightened, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows
  • Alternatively, Japan’s retail sales declined again as Covid-related restrictions curbed shopping
  • Chile held its record-low 0.5% interest rate with a quarter of its country in lockdown

