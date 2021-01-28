58m ago
Fed Taper Distant, China Hidden Debt, Japan Retail Drop: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Boris Johnson highlighted the more than $11 billion given to the Scottish government and U.K. action to protect 930,000 jobs in the country as a fresh independence vote looms
- The Federal Reserve delivered more dovish signals Wednesday, saying a tapering is still “some time” away and that they’re more concerned with a cool economy than hot markets
- Democrats in Washington are preparing two options for a stimulus package amid debate on Covid recovery measures
- China’s local governments face a record hidden debt pile due this year
- Hong Kong activity is rising off a low even as lockdown measures have tightened, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows
- Alternatively, Japan’s retail sales declined again as Covid-related restrictions curbed shopping
- Chile held its record-low 0.5% interest rate with a quarter of its country in lockdown
