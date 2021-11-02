43m ago
Fed Taper Timing, N.Z. Jobs Surge, More China Pressure: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Fed policy makers are expected to announce they will start scaling back their asset-purchase program amid concern over inflation
- Bloomberg Economics leans marginally toward a mid-November start for tapering
- New Zealand’s unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in the third quarter, its lowest in almost 14 years as employment surged
- New Zealand’s transition to living with Covid-19 could lead to changes in consumer behavior that damp economic growth, the central bank said
- China’s economy faces new downward pressures and has to cut taxes and fees to address the problems faced by small and medium-sized companies, according to the country’s Premier Li Keqiang.
- Bond market one, central banks zero. That’s the headline score after a bruising week in global markets forced a policy change in Australia that’s sent ripples across the globe
- The RBA’s abrupt ditching of its bond target shows the Bank of Japan and other central banks the difficulty of maintaining a yield goal when market momentum builds
- Japan’s new government and the central bank confirmed their commitment to cooperate on achieving 2% inflation, a move that will likely temper market speculation of an early stimulus exit
- South Korea’s central bank said it’s on guard against stronger-than-expected price pressures after the fastest inflation since 2012
- Malaysia is set to keep interest rates at a record low Wednesday
- Last year the global economy came juddering to a halt. This year it got moving again, only to become stuck in one of history’s biggest traffic jams. Bloomberg Economics looks at the supply chain crisis
