Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is making the inflation fight his top priority over the risks of Russia’s attack, backing a quarter-point interest-rate rise this month. He speaks again on Thursday

The rapid wage growth workers have come to enjoy -- that’s also left businesses scrambling -- probably isn’t retreating. A report on Friday is forecast to show average hourly earnings advanced 0.5% last month

One in three U.S. small businesses now say inflation is their biggest challenge, up from about one in four last quarter

Pandemic-related disruptions and surging U.S. consumer demand for goods have caused congestion, soaring costs and strained relationships at every link in the supply chain -- from factory to store shelf. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will only make matters tougher

Putin spent the years after 2014 building up his war chest -- or so he thought. Now, extraordinary measures aimed at Russia’s central bank could crater the country’s economy That leaves it facing what Bloomberg Economics calls “four intersecting” crises, which it predicts will unite to tip Russia into a deep recession and cool growth elsewhere

Chinese President Xi Jinping spent much of the past decade focused on stability. But as he lays the ground for a likely third term as leader, he’s facing more crises than ever, both at home and abroad

