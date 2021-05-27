(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s prestigious annual Jackson Hole policy symposium will be held in person this year, albeit in a modified form, according to a statement Thursday from hosts the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The yearly retreat of the world’s top central bankers and economists went virtual in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but will be back at its usual location in Wyoming from Aug. 26-28.

“The event will adhere to all health and safety guidelines that are in place at the time of the program,” the Kansas City Fed said. “Closer to the event, we anticipate providing notice of keynote speeches that will be available to the public virtually, in real-time.”

