(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve on Friday rejected a bank industry group’s request to revise how regulators evaluate and rate lenders.

The central bank said the Bank Policy Institute wanted the agencies to adopt an “explicit purpose” for the so-called CAMELS rating system, as well as change the methodology for determining a firm’s score.

The Fed and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. had put out a request for information on the Uniform Financial Institution Rating System. But the Fed said this request wasn’t “a proposal to modify the CAMELS rating definitions.” Such definitions come from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.

US regulators score banks on the 1-through-5 CAMELS ratings scale, with 5 being the worst. The composite score is considered a key measure of risk and is closely watched.

Separately, the Fed turned down a request to write a rule requiring banks to disclose any activity related to promised financial support for Black Lives Matter.

