Fed Ultimately Has to Do More Than What’s Priced: Dutta (Video)

(Bloomberg) -- Neil Dutta, head of US economic research at Renaissance Macro, expects more to come from the Federal Reserve as the US economy “is far more resilient than is appreciated,” and sees markets being driven by earnings expectations. He speaks with Lisa Abramowicz on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

