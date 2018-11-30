(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Federal Reserve officials have stepped off a predictable path of interest-rate increases and are signaling to investors a hard truth about relying on increasingly contradictory economic data: There are no easy answers anymore

China’s Xi Jinping faces added pressure from the economy as he heads to the Group of 20 summit Whatever happens in Buenos Aires when he dines with President Donald Trump on Saturday night, the trade wars are set to be with us well into 2019 and possibly beyond Many will watching -- if Trump’s threat to place tariffs on all Chinese imports enacted, it will reverberate through the heart of Asia’s integrated technology supply chain and hurt economies like South Korea and Taiwan

The economic resilience of the euro-area faces fresh scrutiny after inflation eased off its six-year high just as the European Central Bank gets ready to pare back stimulus

Some European Central Bank policy makers are said to be discussing whether Sabine Lautenschlaeger’s term at the bank-supervision arm could be extended to avoid disruption during a major overhaul of top staff early next year

In the U.K., Theresa May is predicting national divisions over Brexit will widen if lawmakers fail to back her plans in a key parliamentary vote next month

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Joanna Ossinger

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.