7h ago
Fed Unpredictability, Trade Wars 2019, European Slowing: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Federal Reserve officials have stepped off a predictable path of interest-rate increases and are signaling to investors a hard truth about relying on increasingly contradictory economic data: There are no easy answers anymore
- China’s Xi Jinping faces added pressure from the economy as he heads to the Group of 20 summit
- Whatever happens in Buenos Aires when he dines with President Donald Trump on Saturday night, the trade wars are set to be with us well into 2019 and possibly beyond
- Many will watching -- if Trump’s threat to place tariffs on all Chinese imports enacted, it will reverberate through the heart of Asia’s integrated technology supply chain and hurt economies like South Korea and Taiwan
- The economic resilience of the euro-area faces fresh scrutiny after inflation eased off its six-year high just as the European Central Bank gets ready to pare back stimulus
- Some European Central Bank policy makers are said to be discussing whether Sabine Lautenschlaeger’s term at the bank-supervision arm could be extended to avoid disruption during a major overhaul of top staff early next year
- In the U.K., Theresa May is predicting national divisions over Brexit will widen if lawmakers fail to back her plans in a key parliamentary vote next month
To contact the reporter on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Joanna Ossinger
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.