Explained: What is the U.S. debt ceiling

The very phrase “debt ceiling” sounds austere and restrictive, as if it’s a lid on government spending. In fact, this cap on US government borrowing affects only the ability to pay existing bills, not to approve more spending. The issue still has the potential to roil financial markets, since a failure to raise the ceiling could eventually result in a first-ever default on some of the government’s obligations. With Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning of “an economic and financial catastrophe