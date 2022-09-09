(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve still needs to get to what can be considered tight monetary policy and will hold rates at a higher level for longer to slow the fastest inflation in almost 40 years, former New York Fed President Bill Dudley said.

The fed funds rate at 2.33% is “well, well below what you would consider to be neutral in this current inflation environment,” Dudley said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Friday. Policy makers have “made it very clear” that they need to get inflation back to 2%, “so they’re going to be tighter for longer than I think people expect,” he said.

US central bankers are raising interest rates rapidly to counter red-hot inflation after being slow to respond as prices began to surge in late 2021. They hiked by 75 basis points at their meetings in June and July and have left the same again on the table when they next gather on Sept. 20-21, or a smaller half-point move, depending on the data.

The Fed raised its target range for interest rates to 2.25% to 2.5% in July. Dudley expects rates will be “4% or higher” in the first half of 2023.

Central banks across the world have raised interest rates to counter price growth. More than 40 monetary authorities -- including the European Central Bank this week -- have resorted to increases of at least 75 basis points since the start of 2022.

Asked if there is a risk that tightening cycles come together in an effect that markets haven’t yet priced in, Dudley said “that’s a very premature thing to worry about at this point.”

Dudley is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics, as well as a senior research scholar at Princeton University’s Center for Economic Policy Studies.

