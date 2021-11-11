Nov 11, 2021
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Release of Trump Documents For Now
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump won a temporary hold on the release of his presidential diaries, call logs and other records to a U.S. House panel investigating the Capitol riot.
The U.S. appeals court in Washington granted the former president’s request that it put on hold a judge’s order releasing the documents.
Trump filed a lawsuit in October to stop the National Archives from handing the documents over to the panel, invoking executive privilege. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled in favor of Congress on Nov. 9, a decision that Trump promptly appealed.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:39
Coffee prices hit highest in 7 years on global supply threats
-
Big Short's Michael Burry calls out the SEC and Fed over market risks
-
6:48
There will be jobs in the electric vehicle economy
-
9:49
Hybrid working creates 'two-tracks' in office, BOE official says
-
7:09
Corporate executors can help avoid burdening loved ones with winding up your estate
-
8:23
Burberry to expand new store format to gain higher-spending clients