(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump won a temporary hold on the release of his presidential diaries, call logs and other records to a U.S. House panel investigating the Capitol riot.

The U.S. appeals court in Washington granted the former president’s request that it put on hold a judge’s order releasing the documents.

Trump filed a lawsuit in October to stop the National Archives from handing the documents over to the panel, invoking executive privilege. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled in favor of Congress on Nov. 9, a decision that Trump promptly appealed.

