Federal committee will take another look at Rogers-Shaw deal

The House of Commons industry and technology committee is planning to hold another study into the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger.

Conservative MP Rick Perkins and New Democrat MP Brian Masse confirmed to The Canadian Press the committee plans to meet on Jan. 25 to review the proposed $26 billion transaction.

The Federal Court of Appeal will hear the Competition Bureau's appeal of a decision that cleared the way for Rogers Communication Inc.'s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. on Jan. 24.

The committee had previously reviewed the merger in March and recommended against the transaction.

Now it will conduct a second study into the deal, which has since changed to include the sale of Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile to Quebecor-owned Videotron Ltd.

Perkins said in an interview that Parliament should have the opportunity to review the deal as it now stands since the study conducted in March was of a previous version of the proposed transaction.

