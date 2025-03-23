Carney launches campaign with promise of a tax cut, call for Canadian unity

Liberal Leader Mark Carney launched his first election campaign today with an immediate promise to cut taxes for the middle class and a call for Canadians to unite to keep the country strong.

Carney visited Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall where he asked her to dissolve Parliament and call an election for April 28.

It comes as Canada is faced with President Donald Trump’s trade war and threats of annexation.

Carney says he is asking for a strong mandate from Canadians to lead Canada successfully through that battle.

He is also facing questions about his decision to run in the Ottawa riding of Nepean, which became vacant only after the Liberal party ousted MP Chandra Arya as its candidate last week.

Carney is heading to Atlantic Canada for his first official campaign stop with a rally planned for St. John’s tonight

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press