Green Party co-leader says Carney acting like a Progressive Conservative in campaign

The Green Party of Canada co-leaders Elizabeth May, right, and Jonathan Pedneault, speak to their supporters as they launch their election campaign in Montreal on Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The co-leader of the Green Party says Liberal Leader Mark Carney is beginning to look like a Progressive Conservative rather than a Liberal

Jonathan Pedneault is hoping his party can present a progressive alternative to voters during the federal election campaign that kicked off Sunday

He says it was a “shame” to see Carney cancel the consumer carbon tax when climate change remains a pressing issue

Pedneault, who shares the helm of the Green Party with longtime leader Elizabeth May, will be the face of the party’s campaign

The two leaders were in the Montreal riding of Outremont on Sunday afternoon to launch their campaign, where Pedneault is running for the seat currently held by Liberal candidate Rachel Bendayan, who has been serving as immigration minister

Pedneault left the party last year, citing health reasons, but says he returned earlier this year because Canada is facing the “gravest threats in our history,” including climate change and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.