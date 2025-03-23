Green Party co-leader says Carney acting like a Progressive Conservative in campaign

The co-leader of the Green Party says Liberal Leader Mark Carney is beginning to look like a Progressive Conservative rather than a Liberal
Jonathan Pedneault is hoping his party can present a progressive alternative to voters during the federal election campaign that kicked off Sunday
He says it was a “shame” to see Carney cancel the consumer carbon tax when climate change remains a pressing issue
Pedneault, who shares the helm of the Green Party with longtime leader Elizabeth May, will be the face of the party’s campaign
The two leaders were in the Montreal riding of Outremont on Sunday afternoon to launch their campaign, where Pedneault is running for the seat currently held by Liberal candidate Rachel Bendayan, who has been serving as immigration minister
Pedneault left the party last year, citing health reasons, but says he returned earlier this year because Canada is facing the “gravest threats in our history,” including climate change and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.